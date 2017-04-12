Javed Akhtar writes something for Karan Johar’s newly borns Yash-Roohi, and it is magical. See pic

Karan Johar’s tiny tots Yash and Roohi get a special gift from Javed Akhtar. Karan Johar’s tiny tots Yash and Roohi get a special gift from Javed Akhtar.

Director and celebrity talk show host Karan Johar is now a father of two beautiful kids Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker who has befriended almost entire tinsel town has his home swarmed with Bollywood biggies to meet his “pieces of heart” almost every day. It seems like the two tiny ones who came in this world on February 7, are already living the life of celebrities with superstars of this era pampering and showering them with their blessings.

After their daddy’s best friend Gauri Khan, his mentees Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, now is the turn of his uncle, Javed Akhtar to bless the kids in his own peculiar style. The lyricist and the screenwriter has penned down loving poems for the kiddos Yash and Roohi. Though the toddlers cannot understand them right now, but as they will grow up they will definitely pick this as their favourite gift of the lot.

While Roohi’s poem begins with the magical words telling her about the hidden anagram of her grand mother’s name Hiroo, Yash’s poem enlightens him about him being named on his late grand father’s name. Roohi’s poem reads as “Tumko Chupke Se Ik Baat Bataaoon, Apne Naam Ki Zara Talaashi Jo Tum Logi, Ismein Chhupi Ek Ladki Milegi…..”

Read the full poem here:

Yash’s poem reads as “Nanhe Munne Yash Johar, Kya tumhein pata hai tumko jo ye naam mila hai iska poora matlab kya hai ….”

Read the full poem here:

Karan kept his kids guarded since the two were born prematurely and had to stay in the hospital for 50-days. The nursery of Karan’s newly borns is designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. Karan addresses the nursery as his paradise and said, “When I made a nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. Some people told me that there were Coldplay versions of nursery rhymes, but I definitely didn’t want that for them. I want them to learn and grow to the music that I grew up with because they are my children, and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me.”

