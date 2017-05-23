Javed Akhtar on triple talaq: Ban these divorces, declare them congnisable offence

Javed Akhtar has voiced his bold opinion about the divorce system. Javed Akhtar has voiced his bold opinion about the divorce system.

Javed Akhtar, who is known for his bold opinions, recently voiced his thoughts on the ongoing triple talaq debate. He said that the instant divorce practice should be legally banned and declared a “cognizable offence”. He tweeted about the triple talaq on Tuesday, saying that AIMPLB isn’t trustworthy. He said, “AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) cannot be trusted. They are just trying to get off the hook. Three divorces should be legally banned and declared a cognizable offence.”

AIMPLB can not be trusted . They are just trying to get off the hook .3 divorce should be legally banned n declared a cognizable offence . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 23, 2017

His tweet came just a day after the AIMPLB told the Supreme Court that it will tell Qazis to “advise” the bridegroom and bride during nikah to do away with the provision of triple talaq as it was undesirable in Shariat. It isn’t the first time that Javed has voiced his bold opinion about the divorce system. He had condemned the AIMPLB for supporting the system last year as well.

Last month, Javed Akhtar — who was also an MP of the Rajya Sabha — termed the AIMPLB’s call for a boycott of abusers of triple talaq a hoax. He accused them of stalling the ban completely. He had tweeted that “AIMPLB call for boycotting abusers of triple talaq is a hoax. Triple talaq, itself, is an abuse and should be banned. They are trying to stall it.”

AIMPLB call for boycotting abusers of triple talaq is a hoaxTriple talaq it self is an abuse n should be banned They are trying to stall it — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 17, 2017

What is the meaning of “misuse of triple talaq” . Tomorrow we may hear of misuse of molestation. Misuse of rape misuse of wife beating . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 17, 2017

When AIMPLB had tried to trivialise the issue, Akhtar made a very bold statement on Twitter saying, “What is the meaning of ‘misuse of triple talaq’. Tomorrow we may hear of misuse of molestation. Misuse of rape, misuse of wife beating.”

