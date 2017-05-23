Latest News

Javed Akhtar on triple talaq: Ban these divorces, declare them congnisable offence

Javed Akhtar, who is known for his bold opinions, recently voiced his thoughts on the ongoing triple talaq debate.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 23, 2017 6:48 pm
Javed Akhtar, Javed akhtar triple talaq, javed akhtar twitter, javed akhtar poetry Javed Akhtar has voiced his bold opinion about the divorce system.

Javed Akhtar, who is known for his bold opinions, recently voiced his thoughts on the ongoing triple talaq debate. He said that the instant divorce practice should be legally banned and declared a “cognizable offence”. He tweeted about the triple talaq on Tuesday, saying that AIMPLB isn’t trustworthy. He said, “AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) cannot be trusted. They are just trying to get off the hook. Three divorces should be legally banned and declared a cognizable offence.”

His tweet came just a day after the AIMPLB told the Supreme Court that it will tell Qazis to “advise” the bridegroom and bride during nikah to do away with the provision of triple talaq as it was undesirable in Shariat. It isn’t the first time that Javed has voiced his bold opinion about the divorce system. He had condemned the AIMPLB for supporting the system last year as well.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam azaan row: Praying to God shouldn’t disturb others, says Javed Akhtar

Last month, Javed Akhtar — who was also an MP of the Rajya Sabha — termed the AIMPLB’s call for a boycott of abusers of triple talaq a hoax. He accused them of stalling the ban completely. He had tweeted that “AIMPLB call for boycotting abusers of triple talaq is a hoax. Triple talaq, itself, is an abuse and should be banned. They are trying to stall it.”

When AIMPLB had tried to trivialise the issue, Akhtar made a very bold statement on Twitter saying, “What is the meaning of ‘misuse of triple talaq’. Tomorrow we may hear of misuse of molestation. Misuse of rape, misuse of wife beating.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

  1. B
    Balasubramanya
    May 23, 2017 at 7:18 pm
    Bold comment by Javed Akhtar, which shows very few Muslims can air their opinion without fear.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 23: Latest News