New chapter has started: Javed Akhtar on revamped IPRS

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has been elected as the Chairman of the revamped Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), feels a new chapter has begun.

Fresh elections were held after more than a decade in the revamped IPRS, in which both the authors (music composers and lyricists) and publishers (music labels) participated.

“IPRS has turned over a new page and a new chapter has started, where there is no ‘we’ and ‘them’, only ‘us’,” Akhtar said in a statement on Thursday.

“Writers, composers and publishers have risen above the past conflicts and have a taken a pledge to work together for the enhancement of Indian Music Industry’s reach and prosperity.”

The revamped IPRS has adopted a new working constitution and is fully in sync with the Amended Copyright Act. The primary objective of this constitution is to ensure rightful royalty flow to all the rights owners, while simplifying licensing process for the end users.

“This is a historic moment for the music industry, and will act as catalyst of growth for all stakeholders. We look forward to IPRS achieving new heights under the leadership of Javed saab,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd.

The newly elected members on the board include names like composer Aashish Rego, Kumar Taurani of Tips Industries Limited, Universal Music Group’s Devraj Sanyal and composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The IPRS, which came into existence in 1969, is a representative body of owners of music — the composers, lyricists (or authors) and the publishers of music. It is also the sole authorised body to issue licences for usage of musical works and literary music within India by any person.

