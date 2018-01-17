Latest News

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: His 10 timeless lyrics that celebrate love and life

Javed Akhtar has written some of Bollywood's most beautiful songs. The legendary poet and lyricist turns 73 today, and we list down few iconic songs which were penned down by him that reverberate in our hearts forever.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2018 2:41 pm
Javed Akhtar best songs In a career spanning 17 years, Javed Akhtar has written some of the most beautiful songs.
Related News

Despite the music scene of Bollywood undergoing a tremendous change, the sheer fact that recreated versions of old classics are the only saving grace in any given album today, proves why we still love to go back to our basics and revisit the tracks which have found a deep place in our hearts. And out of the many legends who have been instrumental in giving Bollywood some of its golden songs is Javed Akhtar. The poet and lyricist was once a part of duo Salim-Javed, having written the screenplay for blockbuster films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Dostana and Mr. India, to name a few. Though this collaboration ended in 1982 after working together in 24 films, but both continued to do their independent work.

In a career spanning over 17 years, Javed Akhtar has also given us some of the most beautiful songs of all times. The iconic lyricist has penned down songs which range from being romantic to haunting, from hope to heart wrenching. His writing celebrates love, life and longing. As the revered song writer turns 73 today, we remember some of his best lyrics, that not only made the respective movies memorable, but also left a lasting impression in our hearts with its intense emotions.

1. Main Yahaan Hoon – Veer-Zaara

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics2. Iktara – Wake Up Sid

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
3. Yun Hi Chala Chal – Swades

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha – 1942: A Love Story

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
5. Kal Ho Naa Ho title track

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
6. Awara Bhanwre – Sapne

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
7. In Lamho Ke Daaman Mein – Jodha Akbar

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
8. Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum – Silsila

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
9. Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal- Saath Saath

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics
10. Kitni Baatein – Lakshya

Javed Akhtar best song lyrics

Here’s wishing Javed Akhtar, a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. MAMUTTY CHOLA
    Jan 17, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    Javed saheb is one of best urdu poets in the country,He is thinking poet and afraid of expressing his view, He is a poetic genus ,poetry is in his gene His father Jan nisar Akhar was equally popular poet during his life time .Javed saheb's are poems reflections of the time we live, love, concerns,struggle for existence by common man. wish him many happy returns of the day very .ameen
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 17: Latest News