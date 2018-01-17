Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: His 10 timeless lyrics that celebrate love and life

In a career spanning 17 years, Javed Akhtar has written some of the most beautiful songs. In a career spanning 17 years, Javed Akhtar has written some of the most beautiful songs.

Despite the music scene of Bollywood undergoing a tremendous change, the sheer fact that recreated versions of old classics are the only saving grace in any given album today, proves why we still love to go back to our basics and revisit the tracks which have found a deep place in our hearts. And out of the many legends who have been instrumental in giving Bollywood some of its golden songs is Javed Akhtar. The poet and lyricist was once a part of duo Salim-Javed, having written the screenplay for blockbuster films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul, Dostana and Mr. India, to name a few. Though this collaboration ended in 1982 after working together in 24 films, but both continued to do their independent work.

In a career spanning over 17 years, Javed Akhtar has also given us some of the most beautiful songs of all times. The iconic lyricist has penned down songs which range from being romantic to haunting, from hope to heart wrenching. His writing celebrates love, life and longing. As the revered song writer turns 73 today, we remember some of his best lyrics, that not only made the respective movies memorable, but also left a lasting impression in our hearts with its intense emotions.

1. Main Yahaan Hoon – Veer-Zaara

2. Iktara – Wake Up Sid



3. Yun Hi Chala Chal – Swades



4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha – 1942: A Love Story



5. Kal Ho Naa Ho title track



6. Awara Bhanwre – Sapne



7. In Lamho Ke Daaman Mein – Jodha Akbar



8. Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum – Silsila



9. Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal- Saath Saath



10. Kitni Baatein – Lakshya

Here’s wishing Javed Akhtar, a very happy birthday!

