Javed Akhtar: All kinds of religious people are equally unreasonable

Javed Akhtar got engaged in a Twitter argument. Javed Akhtar got engaged in a Twitter argument.

Irked by a social media user who asked him if Shia and Sunni were different religions, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said all kinds of religious people were “equally unreasonable”.

He made the comment as part of a chain of tweets after the social media user asked Akhtar: “Is Shia and Sunni different religions Javed Akhtar? #JustAsking.”

The celebrated writer, who is quite vocal about his views on socio-political issues, said: “Your question about Shia and Sunni reminds me of a very famous dialogue from a film ‘Gone With The Wind’. And it was, ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn’.”

Akhtar also engaged in a Twitter argument with another user who raised a question on the feasibility of having “Aamir Khan, a Muslim, play (a part) in most ancient and sacred of Hindu epics, the Mahabharata”.

Akhtar abused the user, asking him “which foreign agency is paying you to spread this kind of perverse and poisonous thoughts in our country”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App