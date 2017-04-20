Jattu Engineer first look: Guru Ram Rahim Insaan is back and this time in a comedy film

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan’s film Jattu Engineer to release on May 19. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insan’s film Jattu Engineer to release on May 19.

After the box office success of Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is back and this time with his daughter Honeypreet Insaan in his upcoming film, Jattu Engineer. The saint-turned-actor, who is famously known as MSG, released the first poster of the movie on his Twitter account. The movie is slated to release on 19th of May. He wrote, “Here presenting the Releasing Date n 1st poster! Show ur excitement by making it profile pic!📸On ur mark, get set,Go!!”

The film, which has been directed by Guru Ram Rahim and his daughter, is a comedy film with a social message. The story is about a village that is struck by poverty, unemployment, and drug menace and how a teacher transforms the fate of the villagers with his gumption and belief. The movie will also highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, Swachh Bharat Mission.

The shooting of Jattu Engineer was completed in a short span of 15 days. Apart from this, the other upcoming movies like MSG Online Gurukul is also in the post-production phase and is expected to release by end of this year.

Apart from acting and direction, he has performed 43 credits in the movie that include DOP, script writing, song writing, set designing, art direction, dress designing, editing and choreography etc. The movie is based on sports to encourage the youth to participate more actively in games rather than drifting towards drugs.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s last film Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab was based on surgical strike. During the promotions of the film, Gurmeet spoke about how Pakistan is a synonym to terrorism.

