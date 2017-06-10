Jatt and Juliet meme inspired Super Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh reveals, from where did he get the idea of making Super Singh. Diljit Dosanjh reveals, from where did he get the idea of making Super Singh.

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh says a meme based on his superhit film Jatt & Juliet was the inspiration behind his latest movie Super Singh. The 33-year-old actor says the image went viral on the internet and when Diljit came across it, he thought of converting that photograph into a full-fledged movie. “When my film ‘Jatt & Juliet’ released, someone made a meme which showed my head superimposed over Superman’s body.

It became viral on social media and people were having a good laugh. I thought let this not be remembered like a meme,” Diljit told reporters here. The actor, who was last seen in Bollywood film Phillauri, says he took up the role in the Anshai Lal- directed film as it had a reference to the 1919’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “I did the film because it somehow addressed Jallianwala Bagh. Even when I started my singing career, I sung songs about the incident, which however did not release. So, that was my connect with the film.”

The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with 2016’s acclaimed hit Udta Punjab, says he does not have a set pattern while choosing film scripts. “I don’t think much before saying yes to a film. I’m an emotional person, even if one little thing hits me, I do it,” he says. Talking about the stereotyping of ‘sardars’ in Bollywood films, Diljit says he did not do the Abhishek Chaubey movie to break any image.

“Everyone is free to depict what they want. But I would not do so. I did not do ‘Udta Punjab’ to break stereotypes. I was offered the film and I connected with what they were saying. Their intention was good. Abhishek narrated the script to me and told me it would be a real film. He told me, ‘It’s not about stardom. We’ll have to tone down your stardom for this film. You won’t look like a star, but the movie will be good’,” recalls the actor.

Diljit has generally appeared in positive roles but says he is open to do grey and negative characters too. His next Bollywood project could be a biopic. “I’m scared about it. I will have to prepare for the film for one-two months – that’s something I haven’t done before.” Super Singh releases on June 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App