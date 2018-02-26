Janhvi’s onscreen mom in Dhadak: I’m worried about Sridevi’s daughters

Shalini Kapoor will play Janhvi Kapoor’s mother in Dhadak. Shalini Kapoor will play Janhvi Kapoor’s mother in Dhadak.

Actor Shalini Kapoor, who is playing the mother of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s character in a film, says she is worried about the late star’s children. Following the news of Sridevi’s death in Dubai on Saturday night, the nation was engulfed in sorrow. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

“I’m saddened by the news of untimely demise of my idol Sridevi. She will always be remembered for her diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. But I’m more worried about her daughters,” Shalini, who will play Janhvi’s mother in Dhadak, said in a statement.

“I am playing mom to her elder daughter Janhvi. I have learnt about the love between her and Sridevi. That really can’t be described in words. My heart goes out to her. May Srideviji’s soul rest in peace,” she added.

Dhadak which also stars Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Eshaan Khatter in the lead role is set to hit the cinema halls in July this year. The film which is financed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The film is a love story that brings to light the social issue of honor killing. The shooting for the film had already begun months earlier. Janhvi Kapoor’s mom Sridevi was often spotted at the sets of the film with her daughter.

Sridevi’s mortal remains who succumbed to a massive heart attack in Dubai on Saturday are expected to arrive in India by Monday evening.

