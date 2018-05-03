Boney, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor accept Sridevi’s National Film Award

Sridevi’s National Film Award was accepted by Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor along with father Boney Kapoor. Sridevi’s National Film Award was accepted by Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor along with father Boney Kapoor.

Late actor Sridevi was conferred with the Best Actor (Female) award for her performance in 2017 revenge thriller MOM at the 65th National Awards. Husband Boney Kapoor who was accompanied by his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accepted the award on her behalf at the award ceremony in New Delhi. This honour was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The trio arrived in the national capital late on Tuesday evening and attended the rehearsals of the event on Wednesday. Several videos and photos of them were shared on social media handles. After the award was announced for the late actor on April 13, the Kapoors expressed their happiness in a joint statement.

They said, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.” Thanking the government of India for the award, they added, “We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you.”

Sridevi, 54, passed away on February 25 after drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. She was given a state funeral and her body was wrapped in tricolour. There was also a gun salute before the cremation.

