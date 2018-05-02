Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi reach Delhi to accept Sridevi’s National Award

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor will accept the late actor’s National Award on Thursday. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor will accept the late actor’s National Award on Thursday.

The winners of the 65th National Awards were announced last month and Sridevi, who passed away on February 24, was declared the Best Actress for MOM along with the Best Actor award which went to Riddhi Sen for his film Nagarkirtan. The award distribution ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 3 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and the awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. To accept Sridevi’s award, husband Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi flew down to the national capital on Monday evening.

The trio was clicked outside the Delhi airport on Monday. Sridevi was last seen on the silver screen in Ravi Udyawar directorial MOM. Along with her, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna also had pivotal roles in the movie. In the film, the late actor played a mother who is ready to go to any lengths to avenge the rape of her daughter. Sridevi’s performance was appreciated by the critics and the audience alike.

Boney Kapoor has arrived in Delhi with his two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2017 film Mom.

Boney Kapoor will accept Sridevi's National Award from president Ram Nath Kovind.

Expressing happiness on the award, Boney, Janhvi and Khushi, in a joint statement had said, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”

While announcing the award for Sridevi, veteran filmmaker and jury member Shekhar Kapur said, “It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she (Sridevi) was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in Mom.” Apart from the Kapoor family, actor Divya Dutta who has been awarded Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for her film Irada has also reached Delhi.

