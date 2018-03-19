Janhvi Kapoor thanks Madhuri Dixit for signing Sridevi’s next film which was ‘close to her heart’

Janhvi Kapoor says Abhishek Varman’s film was close to Sridevi’s heart. Janhvi Kapoor says Abhishek Varman’s film was close to Sridevi’s heart.

Karan Johar’s production venture, which was to star the late legendary actor Sridevi, is back on track but with a different face. The film, to be directed by Abhishek Varman, will now star Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Confirming the news, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart ….Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film.”

As per Mumbai Mirror, a source informed that the film, reportedly titled Shiddat, is a Partition drama, and its idea germinated from KJo’s dad, late Yash Johar. However, it remained an unfulfilled dream till Karan handed over the project to Abhishek, who has helmed Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor’s 2 States. Sources close to Janhvi revealed that the filming would begin from April this year.

The film was to unite Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt after 25 years but now it would be interesting to see Madhuri and Sanjay taking over the screens. Interestingly, Madhuri and Sridevi were touted as the biggest rivals and contemporaries of the 80s-90s when the two ruled the Hindi cinema.

As far as the film is concerned, reports suggest that apart from Madhuri, the film will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is prepping up for the release of her debut film, Dhadak. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitaan and produced under Dharma Productions, will head to the theaters on June 1 this year. The film, which is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, would also see Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter.

