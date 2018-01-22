Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi have a dinner date with PadMan director R Balki, Gauri Shinde. Are they planning a film together?

Is a film with Gauri Shinde or R Balki on cards for Janhvi Kapoor. Is a film with Gauri Shinde or R Balki on cards for Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak is still under production. Its first look did manage to make people go crazy over her uncanny resemblance to her mother Sridevi from her younger days. Now, Janhvi is often spotted making headlines from hitting the gym to attending Bollywood parties. This time, she was seen spending time with Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. This get together has happened after a long time and it seems the family had a great outing as suggested by the pictures. But, it was not just the Kapoors. The fam-jam was attended by Sridevi’s close friend amd filmmaker Gauri Shinde too who came with her husband and PadMan director R Balki.

While watching Sridevi and Gauri spending time and reliving their English Vinglish days has become a usual affair, R Balki joining the dinner made us wonder if something is cooking between the two maverick directors and the Kapoor family.

While fans have been waiting to see the actor-director duo of Sridevi and Gauri re-teaming for a film, it would be quite exciting to see Janhvi work with either of the two directors who have never failed to entertain the audience with their out-of-the-box movies.

Got the best kiss ever today @SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/XZNgo60zs5 — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) January 21, 2018

Check out pictures:

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, R Balki is busy with his film PadMan, which narrates the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a machinery to produce cheap sanitary napkins to help rural women and went on to become an international phenomenon. His biopic would have Akshay Kumar playing the titular part with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Also, the film marks Twinkle Khanna’s debut as a producer. The film, which was slated to release on January 25, will now head to theaters on February 9.

