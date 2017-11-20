Janhvi Kapoor makes her first appearance post Dhadak debut look, shines with mother Sridevi at IFFI 2017

Janhvi turned up with her mother Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor at IFFI. Janhvi turned up with her mother Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor at IFFI.

There has always been a debate about whether Janhvi Kapoor will ever be able to match up to the grace of her highly talented and veteran actor, mother Sridevi. While the acting prowess of this starlet is yet to be tested, when it comes to being gorgeous, Janhvi is certainly living up with the expectations and giving a tough competition to her contemporaries. The Bollywood newbie made her first appearance post her debut film Dhadak’s first look release, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) event in Goa today. Needless to say, she surely left the people in awe.

Janhvi turned up with her mother Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor at the event. It wasn’t just her but his Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter too who made his presence count. Ishaan, younger brother of Shahid Kapoor, is marking his acting debut with Masid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, which had its Indian premiere at the film festival. Both Janhvi and Ishaan will be seen in Karan Johar’s production Dhadak, which is the official Hindi remake of Marathi award winning film Dhadak.

Check out Sridevi’s photos which she tweeted while walking the red carpet at the IFFI 2017, along with Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi today.

An air of excitement as @iamsrk throws open @IFFIGoa 2017. On behalf of every Goan, I extend a warm welcome to the students, patron, actors, creative artists, and technical artists to the creative and brilliant world of cinema. pic.twitter.com/nox3LKBody — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) November 20, 2017

IFFI 2017 is being attended by the biggies of B-town. Shah Rukh Khan opened the ceremony with his wise words and of course, his patent pose which never fails to win hearts. In fact, he even enacted his famous dialogue ‘Teri ankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan’ for Radhika Apte at the event. While the star left no stone unturned to give the biggest and warmest opening to the event, the closing ceremony will be no less start studded. Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss of Bollywood, is going to close IFFI with Matin Rey Tangu, his Tubelight co-star.

IFFI 2017 has remained surrounded by a lot of controversy for past few days. But SRK and Salman’s appearance have raised hopes from this big film fiesta.

