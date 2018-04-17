Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter wrap up shoot of their upcoming film

Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will release on July 20, 2018. Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will release on July 20, 2018.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have wrapped up the shoot of Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. The movie, an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, went on the floor in December last year. Then, Karan Johar shared a beautiful picture of the two leads, Ishaan and Janhvi from the city of lakes Udaipur to announce his project going on the floor and now it is Janhvi and Dharma Productions who have shared a photo to hint at the wrap of the film.

While the caption on Janhvi’s Instagram post only reads, “Home”, KJo posted an endearing click of the two actors and director Shashank with the caption, “The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide…mentor…friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak.” Ever since the film went on floors, several photos of Ishaan and Janhvi surfaced on social media from shoot locales and it was the camaraderie between the two actors which caught everyone’s eyes. Also, the stills of the movie hint at the intensity of love between Janhvi aka Pari and Ishaan aka Madhuk. The movie has been shot in the picturesque locales of Mumbai, Udaipur, Jaipur and Kolkata.

The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide…mentor…friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Gpcglm28Nn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2018

After the sudden demise of legendary actor and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi on February 24, it was being speculated that the debutante will take a break from work. But Janhvi returned to the sets as she didn’t want to delay the release of the film. Co-produced by Karan Johar and Zee Studios, Dhadak marks Janhvi’s debut in Bollywood. From what can be said after looking at the various photos, the cinephiles are up for some good cinematic experience when Dhadak hits the screen on July 20, 2018.

Sairat, a Marathi blockbuster starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles. While Sairat was a love story that was set against the backdrop of casteism in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak is based in Rajasthan.

