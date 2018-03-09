Janhvi Kapoor is back on the sets of Dhadak

Jahnvi Kapoor has resumed the shoot of Dhadak with Ishaan Kahtter. Jahnvi Kapoor has resumed the shoot of Dhadak with Ishaan Kahtter.

Putting aside the rumours of her taking a break from work, Janhvi Kapoor has returned to the sets of Dhadak. On Thursday, the young star kid was spotted in Bandra with the team of her debut project including director Shashank Khaitan and actor Ishaan Khatter. The actors will be shooting in Bandra for a couple of days and then will head to Kolkata to film the rest of the movie.

“Janhvi and Ishaan will be shooting in Bandra for the next couple of days where they will film some romantic scenes. In the coming week, the duo will head to Kolkata to begin work on the story post-interval, when the lovers elope. They have completed the shoot of the first half which kicked off last December and was shot across Rajasthan and on a set in Mumbai where parts of the state were recreated,” a source from the sets of Dhadak informed Mumbai Mirror.

After the sudden demise of legendary actor and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi on February 24, it was being speculated that the debutante will take a break from work. But putting up a great show of strength in difficult times, Janhvi returned to the sets as she didn’t want to delay the release of the film from July 20, 2018.

In the photos that have surfaced from the sets of Dhadak, Janhvi is seen wearing a saree and in the first look at the pictures, you can see a stark similarity in appearance the young starlet holds with her late mother. The fans of Sridevi are waiting for her legacy to live on through Janhvi.

A Dharma Productions project, Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat which starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. While Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak is based in Rajasthan.

Director Shashank Khaitan had earlier said in an interview with Indianexpress.com about the movie, “The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations.”

