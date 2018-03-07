Janhvi Kapoor cuts birthday cake with Sonam, Rhea, Khushi and Anshula

Jahnvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday with father Boney Kapoor. Jahnvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday with father Boney Kapoor.

Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 21st birthday on Tuesday with the residents of an old age home in Mumbai. Following the tradition started by her late mother, Janhvi visited the elderly women in a care home. There, she was seen all smiles as children and women sang the birthday song for her. Later, the actor cut birthday cakes after making a silent wish.

While the young star is holding her own as she overcomes the grave loss of her mother, the Kapoor family is making sure to be by her side. On the eve of Janhvi’s birthday, the Kapoor daughters, Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Shanaya and Khushi got together to make the day special for their sister. Jahnvi’s uncle and Boney Kapoor’s brother Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture of the celebrations where the young Kapoors were giggling and sharing some lighter moments. Sonam, Anand Ahuja and Rhea also posted the same photo on their Instagram profile.

Another photo which surfaced on Sonam’s Instagram story was of Janhvi cutting her birthday cake with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor by her side.

Jahnvi Kapoor cuts her birthday cake with Boney Kapoor. Jahnvi Kapoor cuts her birthday cake with Boney Kapoor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sonam also wished her younger sister with a lovely message and a photo. She wrote, “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. ❤❤❤ @janhvikapoor #21stbirthday.” Sridevi’s dearest Manish Malhotra too posted a birthday wish for Janhvi and shared a photo of the star kid with her late mother Sridevi. The legendary actor passed away on February 24 in a Dubai hotel.

Jahnvi’s BFF Akshat Rajan, who has often been spotted with the Kapoors in their family celebrations, shared a photo of him with the birthday girl and wrote, “happy birthday ✨❤.”

The young actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak which also has Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd