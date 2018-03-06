Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Cousin Sonam Kapoor wishes “one of the strongest girls” she knows

Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor turns 21 today. Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor turns 21 today.

Legendary actor Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today. The young Kapoor who is all set to step into the film industry with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak is 21 now. While the young star is yet to come to terms with the grave loss of her mother who breathed her last on February 24, it is the Kapoor family that is standing beside her like strong pillars. On her 21st birthday, Janhvi’s cousin and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor wished her with a lovely message.

Sharing a pleasant photo of Janhvi, Sonam wrote on her Instagram, “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. ❤❤❤ @janhvikapoor #21stbirthday.” Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and her late mother’s dearest friend also shared a lovely click of him with the two beautiful ladies, Sridevi and Janhvi. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest @janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything ..❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

In 2017, it was the young star’s mother who posted an adorable message for her darling daughter with a collage of her childhood photos. “Happy birthday to my angel, the most precious thing to me in the world, wish you the best birthday my baby❤love you💕😘,” read the caption of Sridevi’s Instagram post. This was one of the many posts by Sridevi with her girl.

A couple of days back, Janhvi poured her heart out after her mother’s untimely demise in an Instagram post. With the post, the Dhadak actor shared some candid clicks of Sridevi with her family. Her words in the note left her followers on social media teary-eyed as she began with, “there’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I have to learn to live with’. She also requested all to respect the relationship her father Boney Kapoor shared with his ‘jaan’ Sridevi.

Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter, will hit the screens on July 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd