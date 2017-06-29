Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor stammers, Katrina Kaif is a murderer, this trailer leaves us with many mysteries

Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif are on an exciting journey. Jagga Jasoos trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif are on an exciting journey.

An adventurous, magical and fantasy ride, that’s what Jagga Jasoos was all about but till the time the second trailer released. The makers of the film launched a new trailer which has left us with a lot of mysteries that would be resolved on the day the film releases. Just like the earlier trailer, this one too starts with beat-boxing but here’s a reason why Ranbir Kapoor does that. So, Ranbir stammers and in order to talk smoothly, he sings.

He has an interest in finding out the reasons and repercussions behind every situation and one fine day, in his college, a student commits suicide, which Ranbir claims is a murder. And while he is finding out the murderer, he bumps into Katrina Kaif. Now, why they have been running together and who is behind messing up their lives, we have no clue.

The other thing we notice is that Ranbir is left by his father, who is declared dead but later on, the actor finds out that he is alive. Saurabh Shukla, who plays the character of a policeman, wants more details on Ranbir’s father. Again, why? But what we really loved is the jugalbandi between Ranbir and Saurabh. It reminds us of their Tom-Jerry moments from Barfi, and yeah the music is something we are looking forward to as even the background music is as engrossing as the singles from the film.

Watch | Jagga Jasoos trailer

So, the trailer adds to the existing excitement and leaves the audience with more questions than before. But yes, it is for sure that this ride with Ranbir, Katrina and Saurabh is worth taking. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, releases on July 14.

