Jagga Jasoos song Ullu Ka Pattha: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif shot this song after break-up, watch video

Jagga Jasoos is going to be Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s first film after they ended their relationship and whether director Anurag Basu and the actors want it or not, people would be watching with this in mind. This thought came to us as we watched the film’s first song Ullu Ka Pattha that released on Friday. This was the song Ranbir and Katrina shot in Morocco after a fraught break-up. The pictures from the sets went viral then and the song can expect the same treatment now.

However, you can’t say what the actors are feeling mostly because the song has them dancing with poker faces to collect money for their travels. Now, that is what we call masterstroke. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi, the song sees Ranbir and Katrina acing their robotic act as they dance on the streets of Morocco to earn money. The fresh lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya will make you fall in love with the song in the first attempt only and you will end up playing it on a loop.

The song also stars giraffes, zebras, an ostrich that has just laid an egg, a flying car and an about-to-crash two-seater plane. Jagga Jasoos is just that kind of film. In the trailer, Ranbir introduced us to his crazy whimsical world with had tigers, elephants and, not to forget, ostriches, which the actors use as the mode of transport during a scene. It also introduced us to many emotions with which the lead couple of the film is fighting with. And in the recently released song, we get a sneak peek into the adventurous journey of Ranbir who is playing a detective in the film.

The Anurag Basu directorial has been making news for all the wrong reasons ever since it went on the floor. But now with the release date of the film nearing, it seems like things have started falling in place for the filmmaker. To witness the madness of Ranbir and Katrina you will have to wait till July 14 when the film hits the theatres finally after four years of delay.

