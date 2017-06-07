Jagga Jasoos song Ullu Ka Pattha behind the scenes: Did Katrina Kaif make a ‘sacrifice’ for Ranbir Kapoor while its shooting? Watch video

Anurag Basu-directed film Jagga Jasoos’s song Ullu Ka Pattha too was unveiled recently. In the song, we see Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dancing with poker faces to collect money for their travels. Anurag Basu-directed film Jagga Jasoos’s song Ullu Ka Pattha too was unveiled recently. In the song, we see Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dancing with poker faces to collect money for their travels.

Jagga Jasoos is a film which all Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fans are waiting for, and after a lot of delay the film is finally set to release soon. The movie’s stills, trailers and songs too are out. Anurag Basu-directed film Jagga Jasoos’s song ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ too was unveiled recently. And now we have got our hands on its behind the scenes video. In the song, we see Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dancing with poker faces to collect money for their travels. They are doing some robotic act while dancing on the streets of Morocco. We also know that this was shot after a fraught break-up of the two. Is this the reason that in its behind the scenes video, we see Katrina making a confession about the cares she had to take while dancing in the song?

Katrina said in the song’s making video, “When you are dancing with novices, the key is you have to try and slow it down and support them. So I am slowing it down as much as I can so that Jagga can keep up with me.” In the video we see parts where Ranbir is trying his best, along with Katrina. At one point, she is even seen helping him out with his steps. Katrina also said, “Sometimes I just overshine the shot so much that, Dada (Anurag Basu) will be like Katrina, thoda down, thoda down. Sometimes you just keep yourself under control to allow the other person to shine. Sometimes you got to just sacrifice so that the other person can come out stronger and get their confidence back. I am generous that way. I was kind of accidentally making mistakes.”

Watch Jagga Jasoos song Ullu Ka Pattha behind the scenes video here:

We saw Katrina and Ranbir together in films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti, and now we are waiting to see these ex-flames together in Jagga Jasoos. The Anurag Basu directorial has been making news for all the wrong reasons ever since it went on the floors. But now with the release date of the film nearing, it seems like things have started falling into place for the filmmaker. To witness the madness of Ranbir and Katrina you will have to wait till July 14 when the film hits the theatres after being in the making for four long years.

