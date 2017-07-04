Jagga Jasoos song Phir Wahi: Ranbir Kapoor is thinking of father-son relationship, but are they good memories? Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor’s new song from Jagga Jasoos, Phir Wahi, is extremely emotional. Ranbir Kapoor’s new song from Jagga Jasoos, Phir Wahi, is extremely emotional.

Jagga Jasoos till now was a tale of two people in search for something that puts them in trouble. But the new song from the film titled “Phir Wahi”, reveals a new side to Jagga aka Ranbir’s character. The song, sung by Arijit Singh and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has a soul to it, which gets you into a mood instantly, which you have hidden within you since long. It’s about relationships that have betrayed or lost with time passing by, but one fine day you just happen to cross through it.

Well, Ranbir’s character seems to be apologetic to have revisited those sad memories when his father had left him behind to never come back, but at the same time, he cannot help himself but recollect those good moments when he wanted to be laid back and just believe that with his father around, things are definitely going to be alright.

The song has an uncanny resemblance to “Sawaali Si Raat” from Barfi, which was also directed by Anurag Basu and starred Ranbir in the lead role. There are a lot of similarities in both the films but Jagga Jasoos is for sure one such of movie everyone is looking forward to.

Check out the song here:

Jagga Jasoos, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role, marks Ranbir’s debut as a producer. The fantasy-drama film, which has been directed by Anurag Basu, is heading for its release on July 14.

