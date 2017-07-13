Jagga Jasoos song Khaana Khaake: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif talk about philosophy in the year’s most catchy number. Watch video

Jagga Jasoos new song Khaana Khaake is out. Jagga Jasoos new song Khaana Khaake is out.

Jagga Jasoos has dropped the latest song from the album, and it has only made the album better and peppier. “Khaana Khaake” starts with Ranbir Kapoor aka Jagga knocking on Katrina Kaif aka Shruti’s door. He is told, “Chale Gaye. Sab Khana Khaake Daaru Peeke Chale Gaye (Everyone has left. They have had their food, downed their drinks and have left).” The phrase is repeated until Shruti opens the door and the shy Jagga starts to hum along with the guests. The lighthearted number melts your heart and stays there much longer after you have heard the number.

The title of the song does initially sound silly, but as if I were a kid and I had to listen to the song – I would completely fall in love with this number. The simple lyrics with a simple philosophy – that we human beings are just guests on planet Earth is put forth beautifully.

It looks like a birthday party for someone named Akash, and Jagga notices pictures of Katrina with a guy on the wall as he walks around with his drink. There are questions, but they seem to vanish when he gets a look at Shruti who is hammered. This song is surely going to hit the DJ’s favourite list this season due to its catchy lyrics, and we cannot wait to groove to it.

It starts with everyone dancing and repeating, “Chale Gaye. Sab Khana Khake Daaru Peeke Chale Gaye.” However, it ends with Katrina Kaif looking sad and Ranbir Kapoor looking pensive. This makes us wonder, what happened? Why are the two in such a serious mood, especially after such a happy song? We will have to wait and watch the movie which is slated for a release this Friday, July 14.

Produced by Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu, and presented by Disney India, the film is an adventure fantasy that is aimed to entertain audience, specifically kids.

