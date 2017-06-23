Jagga Jasoos song Jhumritalaiyya: This Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif song is their best yet, watch video

Jagga Jasoos song Jhumritalaiyya: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are seen goofing around and you can smell attraction in the air. Jagga Jasoos song Jhumritalaiyya: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are seen goofing around and you can smell attraction in the air.

Jagga Jasoos makers have unleashed its new song Jhumritalaiyya today and it is certified fresh. It transports you to a different world where you are bound to stumble on little wonders of life. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are seen goofing around and you can smell attraction in the air. We see Ranbir and Katrina taking a journey together through the wild beauty that is Darjeeling. They are partners in crime, indulging in mischievous activities while also dealing with their own attraction towards each other. There is a charming innocence to their world.

The music quickly grows on you, working its way until you can’t really shake it off. Arijit Singh and Pritam’s magical combination coupled with some amazing cinematography makes Jhumritalaiyya appealing. It’s a visual delight filled with some stunning moments of flirtation and romance.

The song takes place in a world where clouds hang so low that you can touch them with your hand, a dappled sky shining brightly overhead and a greenery that you don’t see often. It’s infused with the world that’s still untouched by modernity and takes pride in it.

While Ranbir and Katrina’s on-screen chemistry in the song isn’t exactly sparkling but it is loaded with a certain amount of playfulness. Both actors rarely mouth a word in the song, yet their furtive glances, rolling eyes and an arched eyebrow suffice for the absence of the same. It should also be noted that song harks back to Anurag Basu’s last film Barfi. At least, one can find some uncanny similarities in terms of scenery and Ranbir’s facial gimmicks. But that doesn’t stop Jhumritalaiyya from ear-worming its way into your head.

