Jagga Jasoos song Galti Se Mistake: Ranbir Kapoor is back to school and we love his goofy avatar. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos trailer has created a lot of buzz. After Katrina Kaif took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s dancing skills in a song “Ullu ka pattha”, Ranbir in a video yesterday asked his fans to watch him out in the song “Galti Se Mistake”. Makers released “Galti Se Mistake” song today and it seems fun. Shot in boys’ dormitory, the song highlights the carefree days of a students’ life. Ranbir Kapoor as a school boy exudes a charm and is goofy as he dances his heart out in this new song. His dance moves are flexible if not smooth and fast.

The song is sung by singer Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam. “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with ‘Jagga Jasoos’, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time,” director Anurag Basu said as reported by IANS.

Ranbir in the video addressed to his co-star Katrina Kaif said, “Hi Katrina. I am shooting in Karjat since the last five days minding my own business. And I have suddenly seen these two videos of Jagga Jasoos -behind the scenes videos. You are making mistakes so that I can shine or I can come up to your level which is amazing. But this one is for you Katrina. Check i,” Ranbir said ahead of the release of “Galti Se Mistake” song.

