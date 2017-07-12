Ranbir Kapoor follows Salman Khan, will pay for losses to distributors if film fails

Ranbir Kapoor ready to pay losses if a movie fails. Ranbir Kapoor ready to pay losses if a movie fails.

Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor said if he makes money out of a film which is failing at the box office, he will definitely pay back the distributors. Recently, there were reports that superstar Salman Khan has decided to compensate Tubelight distributors after the film did not do well at the box office. Reports are, Salman has agreed to pay Rs 55 crore to the distributors while the movie has grossed Rs. 114.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

When asked to comment on it, Ranbir told reporters, “It has been going on since my grandfather’s (Raj Kapoor) time in 1950s… The style of making films where everyone makes money, not just the producers but also distributors and exhibitors. “It is a healthy exercise. If someone loses money on something and you have made money out of it, it’s good to compensate. But that depends on person to person and film to film,” he added.

The actor said his grandfather followed a similar trend and he will do the same. “Like when Mera Naam Joker released, distributors incurred losses. So when Bobby released, my grandfather gave a bigger share to the distributors than the exhibitors. Personally, if my film fails and I am making money out of it, then I will pay back the distributors,” the actor said during a special event of his upcoming Jagga Jasoos. Jagga Jasoos has been produced by Disney and Ranbir and filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Picture Shuru Productions. Also featuring Katrina Kaif, it releases this Friday.

