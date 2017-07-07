Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor: I have to do some ‘manly’ roles

After Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. After Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as a school boy in the forthcoming film Jagga Jasoos, says since he will turn 35 soon, he needs to do some “manly” roles from now on. In the Anurag Basu directorial, Ranbir’s character studies in school and is in search of his missing father. Ranbir Kapoor will also be playing the lead role in a yet unnamed biopic on Sanjay Dutt that is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in hit romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that was directed by Karan Johar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Talking about it, the Wake Up Sid star, who started his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Saawariya, said in a statement: “It’s very important that every artiste keeps the child-like thing, but I think this is my last year. I can’t be a child again. I have to do some manly roles as I’m turning 35 this year. So this one’s the last or else I’ll keep performing coming-of-age in my every film.”

Ranbir received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for Saawariya. He has won a total of five Filmfare awards and also has seven IIFA awards under his belt. Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos is set to release on July 14. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Sayani Gupta.

This would be the third time Ranbir Kapoor will co-star with Katrina Kaif. They have previously worked together in Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

