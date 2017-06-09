Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor promotes film with Katrina Kaif for first time, calls her ‘super hit ki machine’

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Katrina Kaif in a candid interview about Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor talks about Katrina Kaif in a candid interview about Jagga Jasoos.

Jagga Jasoos has been in the making for three years owing to the break-up of alleged couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The two actors came together to promote the Anurag Basu directorial for the first time while launching its new song “Galti Se Mistake” in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is rolling and looks fantastic. The film that was being made for almost three years is ready to release on July 14, 2017, and the team is promoting it with all its heart. Today at the “Galti Se Mistake” song launch, Katrina and Ranbir shared an amazing chemistry and looked not just cute together but very comfortable in each other’s company too.

Ranbir is a total Katrina fan, and he proved it when he called her ‘Bollywood’s biggest superstar’, and how he thinks Katrina could churn a super hit just by her Midas touch. Ranbir said, “Katrina is a superhit ki machine! Which ever film she does is a super hit! You know, we used to joke that she should just touch the film, and our film will also be a hit!”

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s love story in real life carved a destiny for Jagga Jasoos, and there were rumours that because of their ugly break-up the project was stalled for a very long time. But time heals, and both actors looked in good spirit as they appeared together for the first event promoting Jagga Jasoos.

Ranbir couldn’t stop appreciating Katrina’s achievements, and went on to even call her the greatest star of this generation. He said, “I don’t think there has been a greater star than Katrina in the film industry. Every generation, every decade, there is a new superstar that comes, I think it is unbelievable Katrina has achieved what she has achieved, and I hope she doubles it.”

It is great to see Katrina and Ranbir promoting the film together and rubbishing all speculations that the two of them won’t do it together. Infact, Ranbir on this said, “We all have worked very hard on this film. We have put in a lot of effort too. It is my film, as much as Katrina’s and as much as Dada’s (Anurag Basu). We would like to present it in the best way possible.”

