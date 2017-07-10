Ranbir Kapoor on father Rishi Kapoor: I have a formal relationship with him but I aspire to be like him

Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his relationship with father Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor gets candid about his relationship with father Rishi Kapoor.

He has tasted immense success in his decade-old career but Ranbir Kapoor believes he has a long way to go before he can match his father Rishi Kapoor’s achievements in cinema. “I want to imbibe a lot of qualities of him like his passion for cinema, hard work that he still puts in for a film after being in the industry for 35 years and his family values,” Ranbir told PTI.

The central theme of Ranbir’s upcoming film Jagga Jasoos is a father-son story and the actor says his relationship with Rishi is different from the characters’ in the film. “I still have a little bit of a formal relation with my father but there is a lot of love and care. It has become better from before. Now, I have become a professional, so we can talk to each other about work.”

Rishi is known to speak his heart out on all matters and Ranbir says even though his father may be outspoken and brash, he comes from an honest place. “He is a good man. He may be a bit brash and bit too honest, controversial in his tweets and how he puts things across but I think it comes from an honest place. He is not a hypocrite, he is a good man. I aspire to be like him but I am very far from it.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is slated for a release on July 14. This is the first time the duo are going to share screen space after their alleged break-up.

