Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif song ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ gets a thumbs up from Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra seemed to have enjoyed the fun-filled video which Katrina Kaif had posted. Priyanka Chopra seemed to have enjoyed the fun-filled video which Katrina Kaif had posted.

If you liked Katrina Kaif’s goofiness in the behind-the-scenes video of the quirky song, “Ullu Ka Pattha”, then you have something in common with Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra. She seemed to have enjoyed the fun-filled video too. Katrina had posted a making video of the song on Instagram, which became the next viral thing on the internet. Kat was also seen taking a slight dig at her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor when she mentioned that she gave him a chance to shine by sacrificing herself.

Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with both Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap in the film Barfi probably found the video agreeable because she tapped the heart button on it. Barfi was one of the best works of the duo and had become a huge hit back then.

This video of “Ullu Ka Pattha” has been garnering attention from all quarters, just like its making video. Katrina and Ranbir’s perfectly synchronized dance number is a visual treat for their fans and has got everyone grooving. The song features the lead pair matching steps against adventurous backdrops. Their crackling chemistry is adorably cute and has become the talk of the town too.

Jagga Jasoos has been in the making for a long time now. It got delayed due to the break-up of alleged couple Ranbir and Katrina, which lead to trouble on the sets. The film was finally wrapped up some time back. It has been produced by Disney and Pictureshuru productions and is now slated to release on July 14.

