Jagga Jasoos: From start to end of shoot, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have stayed hand-in-hand. See pic

Even before its release, Jagga Jasoos has become the talk of the town. As per news, its lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif shared cold vibes on the sets. But more than that, it has hogged headlines for the postponement of its release date several times. But keeping up with their professionalism, the former lovebirds put aside their personal issues and have finally wrapped up its shooting. Director Anurag Basu shared the news of the completion of the film’s shooting by posting two photos of the actors on Twitter.

The image is a split. On one side, Anurag Basu has used the childhood photos Ranbir and Katrina, and morphed them. The other one shows the actors smiling and stepping out of the studio hand-in-hand after wrapping up the shooting of the much-delayed project. Anurag captioned the image as, “Day 1 Jagga Jasoos to Last Day Jagga Jasoos. How time flies.”

Jagga Jasoos has been in the making for over four years. After several delays and reports about the two actors refraining from coming face-to-face ever since their break-up in 2015, buzz was strong whether or not this film will ever complete its shooting. It was also heard that Anurag made several attempts to get the two heartthrobs keep aside their tension and help him finish the movie.

Jagga Jasoos is now expected to hit the theaters on July 14 this year. Said to be a family holiday film, it tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The film also stars Sayani Gupta.

