Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif get a special gift from Yash Raj new talent Aadar Jain and Anya Singh. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is making all kinds of headlines before it heads for its big release coming weekend. Now, it is not just them but even newbies Aadar Jain and Anya Singh who are doing all that it takes to ensure that the audience watches the Anurag Basu directorial. Ranbir’s cousin Aadar, who is soon to make his debut, along with Anya in a Yash Raj film, danced on “Ullu Ka Pattha” song from Jagga Jasoos. What makes the video even more special is that they have worn almost similar clothes from the song and are acting like Ranbir and Katrina quite naturally. And their moves definitely state that they are completely ready to get into the battle of being called the next superstar.

Ranbir, while introducing Aadar, reminisced how nervous he was when he was being launched by YRF himself, and shared why he doesn’t give any advice to Aadar. He said, “When I was a newcomer in the film industry, many people gave me a lot of advice. But I guess you have to make your own journey. Until he doesn’t fall, he won’t know how to stand up. Until he doesn’t see his first success, he won’t be able to relish it.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Katrina are busy with the promotions of their film. Ranbir plays a detective in the film who seems to be chasing something while being chased by goons. With him on this journey is Katrina, whose character is named Shruti. The songs and the trailers of the film so far have kept us quite entertained.

Now as the film is heading for a release on July 14, it is to be seen whether or not Ranbir and Katrina will give us a hit to remember.

