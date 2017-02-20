Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif film gets postponed again. Here is why

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have earlier worked on successful films including Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have earlier worked on successful films including Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

The release date of Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif might get delayed further. As of now, Anurag Basu’s ambitious project has a release date of April 7. However, the director is concerned about the holiday time in schools during this period which might affect the overall business. Anurag expressed his concern in a series of tweets. The director wrote, “#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film. Since exams r pushed at most of the places. We r contemplating the delay. Only IF v get a better Date. But for now, a team is getting ready for 7th April.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this adventure romantic comedy. This is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor’s film has got postponed. The production work of Jagga Jasoos has been going on for more than two years now. Ever since real-life couple Ranbir and Katrina broke up in 2015, their film remained in news for all the wrong reasons. From Ranbir and Kat not getting along well on the set to their ensuing cold war post break-up, Jagga Jasoos has consistently in headlines. There are also speculations that Ranbir and Katrina might not promote the movie together. Gossip mills are also abuzz that some scenes of Jagga Jasoos might be reshot and this could also be one of the reasons for the film’s delay.

#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film

Since exams r pushed at most of the places

We r contemplating the delay

Only IF v get a better Date — anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 19, 2017

But for now team is getting ready for 7th April. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 20, 2017

The trailer, however, looks promising and rides on the sheer acting chops of the young Kapoor. Ranbir and Katrina have earlier worked on successful films including Raajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The film is crucial to both actors’ career. Ranbir might have a hit in his kitty with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil from 2016, but he would like to be the ruling superstar. On the other hand, Katrina reportedly has no other projects besides Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring her ex Salman Khan.

