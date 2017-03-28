Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor is unrecognisable in this picture. Can you spot him?

Jagga Jasoos: The pictures first started trickling when Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were shooting in South Africa. Jagga Jasoos: The pictures first started trickling when Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were shooting in South Africa.

A new picture of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of his much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos has surfaced online. After a fan shared this picture online, the pic has gone viral. The caption of the picture reads, “Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of #JaggaJasoos yesterday!” Going by this new picture, Ranbir is seen as a boy scout, dressed in a uniform. This is not the first time that Ranbir’s pictures from the Jagga Jasoos sets have gone viral. Earlier too fans had shared various pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif from the sets. The pictures first started trickling when Ranbir and Kat were shooting in South Africa. Thereafter, one also saw their shoot pictures from Darjeeling. Going by these pictures, Ranbir is playing a student.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani at Yashraj Studios for a meeting #Duttbiopic pic.twitter.com/dK4ffAviog — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) March 27, 2017

Anurag Basu’s detective-thriller was supposed to be released on April 7. However, the director earlier this year said that they are postponing the release, citing school exams as a reason for the delay. However, the film has no release date as of now. Soon after this news, Katrina Kaif got injured on the sets again delaying the film. Speculations are also rife that Katrina Kaif is not willing to promote the film after her break up with Ranbir Kapoor.

The trailer of Jagga Jasoos has released and garnered attention from the audience. At first look, the film looks quirky and beautiful. Ranbir Kapoor is playing a spy in the film who is looking for his father. Katrina Kaif plays a goofy partner in his adventures.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is also busy with Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor has put on around 15 kilos to look beefy and muscular. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Anushka Sharma. Ranbir will also be seen in superhero movie Dragon co-starring Alia Bhatt.

