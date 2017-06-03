Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor had to beg for money from strangers on the streets of Morocco. Find out why

Ranbir Kapoor surely had an experience of a lifetime, while shooting for Jagga Jasoos. Ranbir Kapoor surely had an experience of a lifetime, while shooting for Jagga Jasoos.

The makers of Jagga Jasoos on Friday released the first song from the film — “Ullu Ka Pattha”. In the video we saw ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif lost in each other’s arms. We also got a glimpse of the two dancing on the streets of Morocco. Ranbir Kapoor is seen asking around for money from the pedestrians who stopped to watch them. Call it preparing to get into his character or just for fun, but Ranbir had to do the begging in real even when the cameras were not pointed towards him. Going by what we saw, Ranbir surely had an experience of a lifetime, which he is never going to forget.

Sources close to the film told indianexpress.com that before shooting for this scene, director Anurag Basu and his assistants went on the streets of Morocco as a part of their preparation and also to see if it led to any chaos or crowd gathering. They were soon surrounded by pedestrians who stopped to watch them perform. On the day of the shoot, Anurag Basu made the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor hold a cap and ask money from strangers.

“Yes, it’s true that I had asked Ranbir to hold a cap and ask around for money for the song, and people did start putting money in it. Can you believe it Ranbir collected 250-300 Morocco Dirhams! So in the song, Ranbir is genuinely collecting money while dancing from real people!” Anurag Basu confirmed in a statement.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu has been under the making for a long time. After several issues and postponement of its release, the film is finally set to arrive on 14th July. It will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s first movie after their break-up in 2015.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd