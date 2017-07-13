Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif give a sneak-peek into their phones, and reveal the most famous contacts

Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor get candid and talk about everything on their phones. Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor get candid and talk about everything on their phones.

There is absolutely no doubt that for us, millennials, our phones are our most prized possession and the latest video of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor proves that they are no different. MensXP recently did a litle ‘What’s On Your Phone’ with the Jagga Jasoos stars, and it really tells us a lot about the two superstars’ personal life. From their last Google searches to their last gallery picture, the video is a candid take on what goes on in the lives of these stars.

But the star moment of the video was definitely when the two were asked the most famous person on their contact list and their answers are plain hilarious. While Ranbir doesn’t miss the opportunity to flirt with his ex-flame and gives her name along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina says she has many, well, pretty much expected, right? But when Ranbir pesters his co-star for a name and starts guessing if it’s PM Narendra Modi? Maybe the former POTUS Barack Obama? or the legendary Sachin Tendulkar?, Katrina has the most fitting reply. She says she has Salman Khan’s number and is sure that he is not far behind. Well, well, Let’s give this one to Katrina!

Another adorable moment is when Ranbir is talking about an app that lets him see stars in the sky and he says, “I don’t know why I have that on my phone, when I see stars like this (Katrina) one all the time.” He then winks at the camera. Doesn’t Ranbir steal the show?

And it looks like, both the actors are grooving to the beats of Jagga Jasoos, Kat is listening to Galti Se Mistake on loop and Ranbir is listening to Musafir, a song that is yet to be released. Later, while Katrina shows her love for Whatsapp and how she irritates as well as surprises people by calling them on Whatsapp, Ranbir is all praises for Saavn, his co-owned company.

Well, we think the video has made the actors a lot more relatable and is a definite treat to our eyes. The film is set to release on July 14, and we hope that the two share the same chemistry in the film.

