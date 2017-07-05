Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are having a cute banter over dubbing sessions, watch videos

Jagga Jasoos is slated for a release next week. Jagga Jasoos is slated for a release next week.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons, be it the duo’s first movie post their break-up, the film being a one of a kind murder mystery or Ranbir and Katrina’s much talked about chemistry during the promotions. But this time it is their dubbing video from the film that has caught our attention.

Ranbir and Katrina have constantly been bickering and goofing around ever since they have started the promotions. And today when Katrina posted some funny behind-the-scenes of them trying hard to dub their scenes perfectly, we just cannot miss their ‘tu-tu main-main’ again. The two can be seen making their best to outsmart each other and we can’t decide who wins the game. Katrina shared the clips and captioned it, “Take 1, Take 2, Take 3, Take 4, Take 5 – mission accomplished #JaggaAndJughead #JaggaJasoos.”

In one of the videos, Ranbir can be seen asking Katrina, “Abe sync me toh bol,” while in another video Katrina is seen retorting to Ranbir that he must also know how it feels when he has to catch up on the timing. And they look absolutely adorable even though they are literally bickering like an old couple. In the last video, we are also giving an interesting sneak-peak into the recording world when we see them do the scene en pointe.

Well, even recently Ranbir-Katrina were involved in a controversy when Ranbir was blamed for mansplaining Kat in an interview. Later, they even released a fun video clarifying the details and Ranbir was funnily masplaining her again. Jagga Jasoos promotions have been going in full swing and fans have high expectations from the movie, considering it has been in the pipeline for almost three years. We hope that the movie is a blockbuster and is able to live off the efforts that the team has put in.

