Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are lost in a deep conversation. What are they discussing? See photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos is making news for all the right reasons. Not only is it their first release after their break-up but is also one-of-a-kind murder mystery in Bollywood. And Katrina’s latest picture with Ranbir on Instagram is giving us more reasons to watch the movie.

Leaning against the mirror and looking into each other’s eyes, the candid click seems like a scene from one of Karan Johar’s romantic movies. Katrina writes, “#JaggaAndJughead . In poignant conversation …. genius is sure to follow .” Doesn’t it remind you of the time the two were dating? Well, talking about that, recently a video of Ranbir and Katrina went viral and was misunderstood as Ranbir mansplaining Katrina’s character in Jagga Jasoos. But clearing the air, Katrina said that ever since the film’s shooting, the two have been in a joking competition which was also apparent during media promotions.

Kat said during the trailer launch, “What you get to see when we come in front of the media is the equation which we’ve had in our work-space from the beginning. We pull each other’s leg, it is all fun and masti. This is not negative, it’s not bitter, we are not pulling each other down. This is our way of having fun. If I say in an interview, how obnoxious he is, and who would want to work with him, it’s a joke. Ranbir and I have always had this tu-tu main-main relationship at work — it keeps up the energy, the fun,” reports DNA.

Also after the new trailer dropped on June 29, Kat and Ranbir took their joke further and recorded a video, where , Katrina started off by telling her fans to watch the trailer, when Ranbir interrupts her and starts to mansplain it again. Katrina captions the video with ‘#justjoking’ and it was literally hilarious to watch them rib each other again.

