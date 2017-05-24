Jagga Jasoos new poster: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif are out on an Enid Blyton inspired adventure. See photo

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer will be released on July 14. Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer will be released on July 14.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has been awaiting its release for the longest time. Finally, the film is all set to be out on July 14, and the poster of this Anurag Basu directorial looks like its a creation straight out of Enid Blyton’s cover page. Katrina and Ranbir look like they are ready to take on an adventure ride, and they have set sail. The poster also looks surreal, and reminds us of the trailer that came out. The cinematography of the trailer has been one of the talking points, and audience is eagerly waiting to see what Anurag Basu has for his fans this time around.

After seeing Ranbir in the trailer, many have compared it to his performance in Barfi. Incidentally, the film was also directed by Anurag Basu. However, the plot and the entire setting looks completely different. Disney India’s official Instagram page shared the new poster and said, “Jagga ki duniya hai rollercoaster🎢 Pesh hai #JJ ka naya poster!🎭🎬 #JaggaJasoosJuly14 @katrinakaif @anuragsbasu #RanbirKapoor.”

Katrina Kaif also shared the poster on her official Instagram page and wrote, “It’s official … new release date July 14th ! 2 days before my birthday , sorry had to get that in 😄 #JaggaJasoos @utvfilms @anuragsbasu @disneyindia.”

Well we sure do hope that this birthday turns out to be an amazing one for Katrina with the release of one of the much-anticipated releases of the year. The gripping cinematography for the film has been done by none other than Ravi Varman, who is also the man behind the lens for Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai.

