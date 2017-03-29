Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif starts shooting in ‘lovely weather’. Yeah, she’s being sarcastic. See pic

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos has been postponed several times due to trouble between the two actors. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos has been postponed several times due to trouble between the two actors.

Katrina Kaif made a scintillating fiery red appearance at the Hall of Fame Awards last night. And as much as we are drooling over her hourglass figure and perfect panache at the red carpet, she doesn’t mind going all deglam on the sets. Almost all her colleagues have time and again called her one of the most hardworking actors in the industry. Be it getting her Hindi dialogues right or getting her dance moves in place, she surely makes it a point to never disappoint. And she is doing exactly that in her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos too. We can deduce that from the latest picture Katrina herself shared on her Facebook page, where she is thoroughly soaked in the look of her character.

Katrina had recently injured herself on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. But looks like it hasn’t stopped her and she is back to the sets after a brief rest. Kat posted a picture where she is in the get-up of her character from the film. Her total deglam avatar is as appealing as always. She captioned the image, “Jagga continues . Outdoor shoot …. in this lovely weather.”

Katrina will be sharing screen space with her alleged ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu directorial. The film has been in the news more for the two lead actors having issues on the sets post their break-up than anything else. But the professional that Katrina is, she is making it a point to fulfil her commitment to the project, keeping aside her personal matters.

