Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif bumped into each other. But why does Sid think she is spying on him? See photo

Guess who Bollywood’s lover boy Sidharth Malhotra bumped into this weekend? Well, it was none other than his Baar Baar Dekho co-star and friend Katrina Kaif and it looks like they had some real fun. Katrina, who is gearing up for the release of her latest film Jagga Jasoos might be hogging headlines for whether or not she will promote the film with her former beau and co-star Ranbir Kapoor, but Sidharth is making her life easy. Sharing an adorable selfie, he even subtly promoted her Jagga Jasoos.

Sidharth posted a cute picture of their surprise encounter on Instagram, Sid wrote, “I think I have a #jasoos behind me #bumpedinto @katrinakaif “. The fitness freak Kat rocks her make-up free avatar and Sid is effortlessly donning his cool hunk personality in the mock-serious look. Seems like the Baar Baar Dekho couple hit it together at the gym!

Sid and Kat’s camaraderie has been on since their first film Baar Baar Dekho released last year. Though the film failed to impress much at the box office, their onscreen sizzling chemistry grabbed as many eyeballs as their off-screen friendship. They were also recently seen together at Karan Johar’s 45th birthday bash.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Katrina and Sidharth had earlier shared that they were in a love-hate relationship on the sets of Baar Baar Dekho and they fought a lot before they got comfortable with each other. Katrina joked, “We liked each other. In the middle, we starting fighting a little bit, and then we made up, and then we started fighting again… No, but we had a really great experience actually.” Sidharth jokingly added, “Actually now we hate each other. We really don’t like each other. Please write reports right now that we aren’t getting along.

