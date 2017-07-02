Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor look like a couple straight out of fairy tale books, watch video

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor promote Jagga Jasoos in Dubai. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor promote Jagga Jasoos in Dubai.

Jagga Jasoos promotions are heading towards its last stage and it seems Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor do not want to leave any opportunity to increase the excitement among fans and increase the buzz. The actors have headed to SIIMA awards, which is celebrated to honour the best performances in south Indian film industries, and promoted their film but not in the usual way. In a gif shared by Katrina, the two remind us of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. Well, Katrina, of course, falls in the category of beauty, and Ranbir perfectly fits the role of prince charming the beast turns into after being kissed by love.

The two share an interesting relationship post their rumoured break up. Their banter is hilarious and entertaining. Though we are not sure if the two stars would share screen space anytime soon after the drama that unfolded during the shoot of Jagga Jasoos, we would like it if they came together for a fairytale. Especially after their recent appearance. Meanwhile, the Jagga Jasoos team has introduced a contest for their fans in which they have to dance on ‘Galti Se Mistake’ song from the film.

Ranbir and Katrina, have both been appearing on television shows as well to promote their film, which has been directed by Anurag Basu. This movie marks Ranbir’s debut as a producer too. In a recent interview, Ranbir spoke about how they had thought of shelving the film altogether but it is Anurag Basu who managed to keep him motivated.

“I had to be patient with the film. There was so much being written about it, mostly in a negative light, so to fight back these things and focus on the work was a big issue. But Basu is so much fun, it all went smoothly,” said the actor.

The film will release on July 7, along with Sridevi’s comeback film, MOM.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd