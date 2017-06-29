Katrina Kaif: Ranbir Kapoor is my best friend, people misunderstand our banter

Katrina Kaif addressed the criticism about Ranbir Kapoor today during the trailer launch of Jagga Jasoos. Katrina Kaif addressed the criticism about Ranbir Kapoor today during the trailer launch of Jagga Jasoos.

Coming together in public for the first time post their split, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were the perfect example of friendly exes at the song launch of Jagga Jasoos a few weeks ago, with their playful banter a pleasant surprise for everyone at the event. The co-stars have carried that repartee during their media interactions as well, with Ranbir ribbing and cutting Katrina while she is giving her answers and Katrina giving him back instantly. But one such interview got Ranbir backlash from sections of media, which criticised him of mansplaining Katrina’s character in Jagga Jasoos.

Katrina addressed the criticism today during the trailer launch of the film. The actor said that since the film’s shooting she and Ranbir have been in a joking competition with each other, which is apparent during media promotions but has been misunderstood. Her explanation was a part of her reply to the question by a journalist that whether Ranbir was a better friend or a producer. He is one of the producers on Jagga Jasoos.

“As a producer, I don’t think he has done much in the film, honestly. Disney has done a fantastic job, they supported us all along the journey. Honestly, it’s Dada’s (Anurag Basu’s) creation. We have come on set everyday, there was almost like a little joking competition which was happening, which has been seen in the media as well. But I think some people misunderstood it. They are taking that in the wrong way. We were enjoying it. But people are misunderstanding it,” Katrina said.

To this, film’s director Anurag Basu added, “The way he is with us, he is the same person with everybody. He doesn’t have a different face for media or others.”

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked more interested in knowing Katrina’s direct answer to if he was a better friend or a producer. So, he turned towards his co-star and repeated the scribe’s question.

Katrina, visibly struggling to give a direct reply, laughed and said, “That’s what I answered! As a producer he is not at all (good). But…,” said the actor is she looked at Ranbir, did a Hi-5 and quipped, “Ranbir is my best friend.”

Besides its miserable delays, Jagga Jasoos, which took more than three years to be made, has been in the news for the changed dynamics between Katrina and Ranbir. The duo were dating when they began filming it, but they parted ways two years ago. It was reported that their split added to the delay in the making of Jagga Jasoos.

Keeping all the hiccups behind, the film, however, is now ready for release. It will hit theatres on July 14.

