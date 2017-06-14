Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif describes ‘a hair-raising thrilling tale of adventure’ while shooting. Watch video

Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif describes an action sequence in detail. Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif describes an action sequence in detail.

Till now Jagga Jasoos was all about a cute romance, some amazing dance and running away, but Katrina Kaif revealed that there is more to the film, and that is action. The actor in a video explained the kind of action sequence she is going to shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, and it is so confusing that we can just wait and watch what it is all about. Katrina further confirmed that it is going to be “a hair-raising thrilling tale of adventure.”

Katrina might have made a social media debut quite late, but she is quick to learn some good tricks to use it as a promotional platform. She has been extensively active on Facebook and Instagram, keeping in touch with her fans. Ever since the release of Jagga Jasoos was announced, the actor has been sharing some inside details about the film. Her dance video and selfie with Ranbir went viral instantly, making us wonder if the two are getting back together.

In another Instagram post, Katrina shared a picture of her mother who was teaching some students at a school of Mumbai. Well, as far as her film is concerned, people have loved the trailer which looks dreamy and whimsical. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film’s trailer gives you Barfi throwbacks at many places but the actors have assured media that the both the films are extremely different.

While Ranbir is making his debut as a producer with Jagga Jasoos, there are reports that Katrina will also soon start her own production company following the Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about the film, Ranbir said in an interview to Mid-Day that “When dada (director Anurag Basu) and I got into a discussion almost three years ago, we realised that we don’t have specific films in India for children. So, we wanted to make one that families would enjoy. It’s a visual treat with thrilling elements; it’s a cute father-son story.”

