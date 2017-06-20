Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif is still family for Ranbir Kapoor. Watch video

Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif shoot a theatre promo of their upcoming film. Jagga Jasoos: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif shoot a theatre promo of their upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif may never work in a film again but there’s no denying the fact that they are pure magic when they are together on screen even if it is for a promo video. Ranbir and Katrina appear in a video, recently shared by the UTV Motion Pictures, in which Ranbir is informing the audience about exit gates which have been locked, seat belts which have been tightened to never let them leave the seats and to top it all, he gives them a warning to only watch the screen but in the end that your heart melts as the actor takes Katrina Kaif in his arms and invites you to the theatre with family, signalling that the two still have a soft corner for each other.

Katrina and Ranbir’s breakup was nothing less than a shock. The two dated for a long time and it is during the shoot of Jagga Jasoos when the two decided to part ways. However, it seems nothing has affected their bond as co-stars. Bashing every rumour that the two might not promote the film together, Katrina and Ranbir very happily and with much ease are promoting the film on various mediums. Recently, the two appeared together and held a live talk session on Facebook, through Katrina’s account, making their fans extremely happy.

Meanwhile, Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu, has also been produced by Ranbir Kapoor. It is the actor’s production venture and he is very excited about its release.

The film, which looks like any Disney film with dreamy locations and cheerful songs, is heading to a release on July 7. This Ranbir-Katrina starrer would clash with Sridevi’s MOM.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd