Katrina Kaif talks about ‘sunny days’ she thought would never end. Is she hinting at Ranbir Kapoor?

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s 2016 began with the news about their breakup, that sent shock waves across their massive fan base. While initially, the two tried to avoid speaking it, they soon began opening up and indirectly hinting at how their split affected them personally. According to reports, such was the apparent awkwardness, that the two even found it difficult to shoot for their much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos.

It’s been over a year that they parted ways. The only thing that brought them back under limelight is the trailer of Jagga Jasoos which released last month. While many found their chemistry adorable, other wondered how they will be able to full off the film’s promotions together.

Recently, Katrina took to her official Facebook account and shared a still from the film. Along with the picture, she wrote two heartfelt lines that will give you a total throwback feel and make you wonder whether she is hinting at the time spent with her co-star Ranbir.

She wrote, “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain, seen sunny days that I thought would never end…… Jagga the journey is on.” Earlier, Katrina had spoken about how working out had helped her move on from Ranbir. There were even rumours that it was her closeness to her Baar Baar Dekho co-star Sidharth Malhotra which helped her getting over the bad breakup. The actor, interestingly, was keeping her relationship low-key during her appearance on Koffee With Karan too recently.

Jagga Jasoos reunites former lovers Ranbir and Katrina on screen after long. Rumours suggest that the shooting of the film had to be stopped owing to the differences between the stars and while there is a whole lot of buzz surrounding the film, it would be interesting to see if the duo will keep their differences aside and join hands to promote their film together.

Speaking about the film, Ranbir told indianexpress.com, “It’s a dream of 1.5 years that is now getting fulfilled. Anurag Basu, Pritam, Katrina Kaif and I have worked very hard on this film. We have made it with a lot of heart. This is a family film for kids too and we wish people really like it.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos will be releasing on April 7th, 2017.

