Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif posts a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and we are reminded of their good old days. See photo

Jagga Jasoos team Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu took an adorable selfie after promoting their film in Mumbai today. Kat shared the click on her Instagram page. The actor who promoted the film with her rumoured beau for the first time together, looked upbeat. She captioned the picture as, “Jagga Jughead Aur Voh @anuragsbasu #JaggaJasoos #RanbirKapoor.”

The film is slated to release on July 14. Not just the title and trailer, but the songs have been an intriguing watch so far too. Be it “Galti Se Mistake” that was released by Ranbir and Katrina today, or “Ullu Ka Pattha”, the lyrics are unique and charming. Every new still that is revealed from the film portrays the magic that S. Ravi Varman weaves with his cinematography. Where else would you hear a common swear word turned into a charming song?

Katrina Kaif had actually said that she had made some ‘sacrifices’ for Ranbir Kapoor, and she had to ‘slow down’ for him during the shoot of “Ullu Ka Pattha”. To which, Ranbir had said, “For the last five days I have been shooting and minding my own business, and then I see these two videos (behind-the-scenes of Jagga Jasoos). So here it is Katrina. This is for you.”

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic, looks just like the actor in his younger days. The transformation is visible, and no prosthetics involved. After Jagga Jasoos, the biopic will also be anticipated by fans of not just the Ae Dil Hai Mishkil actor, but also Sanjay Dutt.

