Jagga Jasoos: Has Govinda’s cameo in Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor film chopped?

Jagga Jasoos will have Govinda as a part or not? We need to wait till this Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor film gets released. Jagga Jasoos will have Govinda as a part or not? We need to wait till this Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor film gets released.

Remember the complete surprise when we saw a picture of Govinda with Jagga Jasoos co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor and the news of his cameo in the film broke on the internet? What took us by surprise then was the last-minute revelation of his presence and the curious garb he was in. We also saw Katrina and Ranbir in the background in the leaked picture. But as per the latest update, at the trailer launch of the film recently, director Anurag Basu said that Govinda’s part did not make it to the final cut.

A news report quoted Anurag who said, “I did shoot with Govinda for about 20 days. It was for a special cameo. The picture that came out online was from the first schedule of the film when I had shot with him. But over time the script changed and a lot of things changed. So his role didn’t go with the script. It was very kind of him that he said yes. Anyway, his was not any lead role. It was a small guest appearance. So everyone who thinks Govinda is in the film, let me tell you he is not there in the movie.”

Also a report in Mid-Day suggests that Govinda, who was reportedly roped in to play Ranbir Kapoor’s foster father in the film, was dropped after his “unprofessional behaviour”. The report state that earlier Govinda had denied being a part of the much-delayed Jagga Jasoos as he was busy with one of his home productions. But the film got shelved.

But after a flop like Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda seems to be eager to be a part of Jagga Jasoos, and wants them to retain his part in the film. A source quoted in the report, said, “He doesn’t want to get into controversy and mudslinging. The movie was in the making for four years and he was patient. It’s up to the makers to clarify things. He has shot for his part. But, whether Basu retains the part or drops it is to be seen.”

It seems that his fans will have to wait till July 14 when Jagga Jasoos will finally hit the theaters, to find out if Govinda’s appearance makes it to the final cut or not.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd