Jagga Jasoos: Govinda’s look from Ranbir Kapoor film will intrigue you, see photo

Govinda’s look from Jagga Jasoos is finally revealed. Govinda’s look from Jagga Jasoos is finally revealed.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are carrying a goofy look on their faces in all the frames of Jagga Jasoos that we have seen so far. The trailer also promises to be a joy ride on the ridiculousness of these two characters. Now, a picture of Govinda featuring in what seems to be a cameo in the film is doing rounds on the internet. What took us by surprise though is not the last-minute revelation of his presence in the film but his look. Govinda’s look is curious and unique. We can also see Katrina and Ranbir in the background in the leaked picture.

This is a complete surprise for the audience who weren’t expecting Govinda in a cameo role. There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan might make a special guest appearance in the film but Ranbir has denied the rumours. But this picture has finally revealed something that surely raises our curiosity.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Katrina are incessantly promoting their film while also struggling to keep their post-breakup relationship light and healthy. The actor recently spoke about Katrina and said that he is over the break-up. “Whatever I felt at that time, I’m over it. I don’t want to bring that negativity back in my life or say anything. It’s fine. We’re actors. It’s part of show business,” Ranbir told ANI.

Ranbir also spoke about the upcoming song Jhumritalaiyya. “It’s one of my favourite songs. Basically, Katrina Kaif and I have lost all our clothes in the fire. We both end up in baskets. We don’t have any clothes and we have to protect our modesty. We spend rest of that song running around in baskets trying to make sure we are decent because all our clothes got caught in a fire,” Ranbir said.

