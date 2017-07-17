Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu amazed to see child within Amitabh Bachchan is still alive

Amitabh Bachchan had praised Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos. Amitabh Bachchan had praised Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos.

Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu says he is amazed to see the child within megastar Amitabh Bachchan is alive. On Sunday, Amitabh had lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos and had called it innovative, delightful and a well executed film.

Replying to the Hindi cinema icon, Anurag Basu said in a tweet, “Amitabh Bachchan Sir! I am amazed to see that child within you is still alive, otherwise Jagga Jasoos would have failed to impress you.” Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos released on Friday and had been in the pipeline for over three years. The film minted Rs 8.57 crore on its opening day in India on Friday, a statement said.

Jagga Jasoos is the story of Ranbir (Jagga), a school boy detective, who is in search of his missing father. It also stars Sayani Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. The film marks the second collaboration of Basu and Ranbir after 2012 film Barfi starring Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz apart from Ranbir Kapoor. Jagga Jasoos has received positive review from critics.

However, this is not the first time Katrina and Ranbir have shared screen space together in a film. The two have previously starred in films like Rajkumar Santoshi directed Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Prakash Jha directed Raajneeti.

@SrBachchan Sir! I am amazed to see that CHILD within you is still alive,otherwise #JaggaJasoos wd hv failed to impress you. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) July 17, 2017

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has also turned producer for this film. Although the actor hails from a family that boasts of popular Bollywood actors, during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com the actor had told us that being a producer is not a natural progression for him.

