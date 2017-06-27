Latest News

Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif’s advice to Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Just look into my eyes.’ Watch video

Jagga Jasoos behind the scene video: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are the best on-screen couple. In a behind the scene video, Katrina can be seen boosting Ranbir's morale and saying 'Just look into my eyes' as he gets ready for an adventurous shot.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2017 3:44 pm
jagga jasoos, katrina kaif, ranbir kapoor, jagga jasoos behind the scene Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen camaraderie to come alive on July 7.
Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s camaraderie is something people want to experience on-screen with the release of Jagga Jasoos, and ever since Katrina’s statement that she doesn’t want to work again with Ranbir has gone viral, the audience is making sure to catch their glimpse whenever they can. The fans of both the actors feel the two are amazing together, and this video is the proof the sceptics need.

UTV Motion Pictures shared a behind-the-scene video in which Ranbir and Katrina are heading to an adventurous scene in which the actors have to use zip-lining to cross a street and escape from the villains. However, Ranbir was extremely scared to perform the task and decided to call it quits. But it was Katrina who did not let him give up and just said, “Look into my eyes.” Well, she said it so confidently that Ranbir had to do it and the entire sequence was shot really well.

We are unsure if this scene was shot before or after the two decided to break-up but one cannot miss the fact that even now the two share a great chemistry. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen playing Sanjay Dutt in the latter’s biopic while Katrina has shot for some sequences of her next, Thugs of Hindostan, with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu, marks the second collaboration of Ranbir with the director and marks the actor’s first venture as a producer. The film will release on July 7.

